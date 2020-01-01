Gyms packed on New Year’s Day as many

ROANOKE, Va. – When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, health and fitness goals top the list.

On Wednesday morning, gyms were packed with folks looking to start their new year off right.

At Crunch Fitness in Roanoke, tons of people arrived early to get their workouts in and a lot of new members signed up.

The gym’s general manager, Patsy Wallace, said whether you like to lift weights, run, walk or do Zumba, you don’t have to work out for hours on end if you don’t want to -- just do what motivates you.

“I say go, go at it. No matter what you want to do, there’s something for everybody," Wallace said.

In order to help you stick with your resolutions, experts recommend you make small, incremental changes and track your progress.