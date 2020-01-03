Broadband expanding into western Bath County

BATH COUNTY, Va. – Soon, people living in the westernmost part of Bath County will have broadband internet access.

MGW Telephone Company is expanding into the Mountain Grove area to provide high-speed internet and fiber-to-the-home connections.

The expansion is part of the company’s “One More to Go” project. According to the company, they landed on that name because Mountain Grove is the only exchange yet to be connected to their fiber-optic network.

The company says it is in the final stage of construction as crews install cable down the western side of the mountain.

Residents can start signing up for internet and phone packages.

Craig Smith, president of MGW, will hold a meeting at the Mountain Grove Fire Department in early January to answer questions and provide an update to the community.