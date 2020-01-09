Carilion’s Nancy Agee shared technology advancements in health care at Consumer Electronics Show

ROANOKE, Va. – The world's best when it comes to technology are gathered in Las Vegas this week for the Consumer Electronics Show and one of the speakers came from Southwest Virginia.

Carilion Clinic President and CEO Nancy Agee just got back from speaking at the famed conference that’s only recently started to include health care.

She discussed how providers can create digital front door strategies to meet consumer expectations and what Carilion is doing to make that happen.

"We're introducing something called mytonomy, very new concept and really meeting patients where they are in an open portal so that they can get information whenever, wherever they want, agnostic to any device and share that with their family and friends," Agee said.

Agee said CES also gave her an opportunity to see how new technology in other sectors can be translated to health care.