Henry County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s assistance in identifying individual who set car on fire

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it was seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual responsible for setting a vehicle on fire.
Officials said that the incident did not go as planned, as the suspect also managed to set himself on fire in the process. The incident occurred at 3 a.m. Wednesday at the Food Lion located at 8500 A.L. Philpott Highway in Martinsville.
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HCSO released the following in a statement and the video of the incident which you can watch here:
If you know someone who suddenly showed up with unexplained burns, singed eyebrows, missing arm hair, or who may smell suspiciously like burnt gasoline and poor decisions, we would appreciate your help identifying him.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator Elgin or the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276 638 8751 or the Martinsville Henry County Crime Stoppers Program at 63 CRIME (276 632 7463). Tips remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Tip411 by texting HENRYSO to 847411 or through the Tip411 mobile app by selecting the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
Remember: Crime doesn’t pay and apparently neither does fire safety for this suspect.
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