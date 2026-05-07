Henry County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s assistance in identifying individual who set car on fire

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it was seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual responsible for setting a vehicle on fire.

Officials said that the incident did not go as planned, as the suspect also managed to set himself on fire in the process. The incident occurred at 3 a.m. Wednesday at the Food Lion located at 8500 A.L. Philpott Highway in Martinsville.

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HCSO released the following in a statement and the video of the incident which you can watch here: