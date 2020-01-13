People enjoy Roanoke River Greenway during unusually warm January day

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday night’s storms gave way to a clear and sunny Sunday, and people took to the Roanoke River Greenway to take advantage of it.

Temperatures reached the 60s in Roanoke Sunday afternoon, which is unseasonably warm for the region at this time of the year.

The runoff from Saturday night’s storms made the water under the bridge connecting Wasena and Smith parks too dangerous for cars. However, pedestrians and bikers were still able to enjoy the greenway and the weather.

“We love it. It’s a lot like Colorado," said Kevin and Jeannie Edwards, who experienced the greenway for the first time on Sunday. "It’s very sunny, not a lot of clouds, it’s perfect weather. The air is crisp and the mountains are great. It’s awesome.”