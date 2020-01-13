What’s News Today: unemployment help, road conditions

ROANOKE, Va. – Salem City Council could sign off on a settlement agreement with a local developer tonight. As we've reported, Salem is buying back land it originally sold to Spartan Development for the construction of a hotel near the civic center. The buy-back cost the city more than $37,000, avoiding a possible court battle. The city sold the property to Spartan for $675 in 2016.

There’s an information meeting tonight about a new initiative, aiming to help those who have lost their jobs due to layoffs. Virginia Career Works-Blue Ridge and the City of Roanoke will provide more services, including emergency stability money, career counseling and training assistance and financial education. The initiative comes after announced layoffs at Norfolk Southern, FreightCar America and General Electric. If you’re interested in learning more, tonight’s meeting begins at 5 p.m. at the Jefferson Center.

The Franklin County Reassessment Office will begin hearing appeals today. The county mailed notices of reassessment last month to homeowners. You can still ask for an appeal. Those should be postmarked by Friday. Real estate values were last evaluated in 2016.

Today is the deadline to give your thoughts on roads conditions in Central Virginia. The Central Virginia Planning District Commission has an interactive survey, where you can pinpoint issues. It will help leaders plan for improvements to roads, bike paths, transit and more over the next 25 years. We have a link to the survey on wsls dot com.

State lawmakers and the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action will hold a news conference today in Richmondy. They will talk about the effects of Governor Northam’s proposed gun control proposals.

Today is National Rubber Ducky Day. According to National Day Calendar, it’s believe to originate from a 1973 calendar on Sesame Street. The toy was inducted into the Toy Hall of Fame in 2013. To celebrate, Duck Donuts is giving away a free cinnamon sugar donut today with the purchase of a rubber duck.

The Council of Community Service’s Drop-in Center North opens today. It’s located on Williamson Road in Roanoke. The site will offer disease prevention and harm reduction for those suffering from addiction, as well as access to syringe services.