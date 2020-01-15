What’s News Today: possible new business, anti-bullying awareness

ROANOKE, Va. – Liberty University students will get an introduction to the new Falkirk Center for Faith and Liberty at the school's first convocation of the semester. The center is designed to "educate, promote and defend the bedrock principles of faith and freedom that were instrumental in America's founding." The center officially opened after Thanksgiving.

Road work in Lynchburg could impact your commute the rest of this week. Between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily, the 1200 block of Commerce Street will be down to one lane as crews install a new water line. Flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

Lynchburg middle school students will gather to “Break the Cycle” of bullying. Middle schoolers from Lynchburg, Roanoke, Staunton and more will take part in discussions about diversity, discrimination and respect. They will take what they learn back to their schools in an effort to reduce conflict and prejudice.

Family and friends will gather tonight to remember Najada Joyce. State Police says she and Jalen Millner were found shot inside a car that crashed in Henry County last week. State Police says a gun was found in the car. Joyce’s mother says Millner had threatened to kill Joyce and himself. State Police is investigating. The candlelight vigil be be held tonight at 6 p.m. at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Axton.

The Virginia Tech Carilion school of Medicine holds Mini Medical School. “The Art of Observation: From Gallery to Clinic” will be presented over the next three Wednesday, in partnership with the Taubman Museum of Art. This week, learn about observation as an art, as a panel of doctors talks about cases with good and bad outcomes. The discussion begins tonight at 5:30 p.m. at medical school.

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting today. It will meet in closed session to talk about a possible new business coming to the Summit View Business Park.