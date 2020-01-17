What’s News Today: Celebrating the life of Martin Luther King, Jr.

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech will honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. starting today. The theme for this year’s event is “The Fierce Urgency of Now.” Today, there’s a brunch for faculty and staff, hosted by the Virginia Tech Black Caucus and the Office for Inclusion and Diversity. On Wednesday, the Central Park 5 will speak about their conviction in the Central Park Jogger case, followed by their exoneration 12 years later.

In memory of Dr. King, students at Averett University will give back to the community. They will work with God’s Storehouse, supporting its backpack program. Students will pack 4,000 pounds of food to be given out to local school children.

Roadwork in Lynchburg could impact your commute this week. McConville Road north of Nationwide Drive will be down to one lane northbound. Crews will be drilling for line installation. Work will take place daily through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 400 Radford University students, faculty and staff will take part in the 7th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. They will give their time at several organizations, including the Radford Early Learning Center and Feeding America Southwest Virginia. On campus, the campus community will make blankets for Project Linus and knit scarves and pack busy kits for those in senior care.