Big teacher job fair coming up where jobs will be offered on the spot

ROANOKE, Va. – The West Virginia Public Education Consortium hosts a job fair every year where some positions will be offered to qualified candidates.

Terry Arbogast is the Executive Director of the WVPEC and says you should bring a resume, dress for an interview and be prepared to answer questions from school districts.

Two dozen local school districts were at the annual job fair in 2019 and nearly 200 people preregistered for the job fair, the highest number they’ve ever seen according to Arbogast.

Event info: Saturday, January 25 from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center

You’re asked to register ahead of time for the event. You can register here and find more info as well.