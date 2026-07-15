Amherst County license plate cameras help deputies find missing persons, catch fugitives

AMHERST CO., Va. – In the year since Amherst County installed license plate reader cameras along Amherst Highway, deputies say the technology has already produced a string of concrete results: a missing person located, a drug recovery and an out-of-state fugitive arrested.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office says the system can be searched after the fact using just a plate number or a vehicle description, and that every search is logged. Officials describe that accountability measure as a way to gather objective evidence without compromising residents’ privacy.

How the system works — what it costs

The cameras cost the county about $12,000 a year, with roughly $10,000 covered through a Virginia State Police HEAT Grant. The contract includes several built-in safeguards, including access logs and public-facing policies the sheriff’s office has posted online.

Still, the system has gaps. One of the four cameras along the corridor is currently offline, and county leaders have not publicly addressed whether that affects coverage or how quickly repairs are made.

Residents weigh safety against surveillance

For neighbors along the highway, the cameras present a familiar tension between security and scrutiny.

Daniel Nuckles, an Amherst County resident, says the need is real. “Because people are not safe,” Nuckles said, when asked whether he feels that way in his community.

At the same time, Nuckles acknowledged the technology has limits when it comes to changing human behavior.

“It’s not going to stop people from being selfish and inconsiderate,” he said.

Civil liberties and privacy experts echo that nuance. While they say logging search activity is a meaningful safeguard, they are still calling for clear data retention rules and structured public oversight of the program.

What comes next

Deputies continue to point to the program’s early outcomes as evidence the investment is working. County officials say the cameras will remain part of their toolkit for solving crimes.

As the system keeps operating, residents will ultimately weigh whether the tradeoffs — cost, coverage and privacy — match the level of safety they expect on Amherst Highway.