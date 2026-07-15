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Pembroke mayor charged with two misdemeanor obstruction counts

Rachel Lucas, Anchor and Health Reporter

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Pembroke – PEMBROKE, Va. — The mayor of Pembroke, Virginia, is facing two misdemeanor charges following a grand jury indictment, according to online court records.

Dana Munsey was arrested July 14, 2026, and charged with two counts of obstruction of justice under Virginia Code § 18.2-460 — one count involving force and one count without force. Both charges are Class 1 misdemeanors filed in Giles Circuit Court.

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According to court records, the two alleged offenses occurred on separate dates — April 2, 2026, and April 6, 2026. Both cases were commenced by direct indictment, and a grand jury returned a true bill on July 14, leading to Munsey’s arrest on a capias warrant.

Munsey is currently out on bail. A hearing to appoint counsel is scheduled for July 27, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. in Giles Circuit Court. No attorney is currently listed in court records.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, Munsey is an Independent and has served the town of Pembroke since 2017, both as a town council member and current mayor. He was elected in November 2025.

10 News reached out to Pembroke Town Council; they have no comment at this time.

Pembroke Town Council meets the first Monday of every month.

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