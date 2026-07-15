Gov. Spanberger asks Roanoke Valley, Southside residents to conserve water amid worsening drought

FILE - Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivers her State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virignia General Assembly at the Capitol, Jan. 19, 2026, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

As much of the commonwealth continues to fight through an ongoing drought, Gov. Abigail Spanberger and statewide leaders are urging residents to conserve water when possible.

Many regions of the commonwealth are in a drought warning or watch status, but the following localities are designated as “emergency status:”

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Bedford County

Campbell County

Charlotte County

City of Danville

Franklin County

Halifax County

Henry County

City of Martinsville

Mecklenburg County

Patrick County

Pittsylvania County

City of Roanoke

Roanoke County

City of Salem

“In the midst of this historic dry period, all Virginians can help preserve our water supply. Increased water conservation measures are critical to protect access to adequate water supplies for Virginia’s families, farms, and communities as the drought persists. I appreciate the work of Virginia’s Drought Monitoring Task Force to paint an accurate picture of the severe drought conditions. We will continue to evaluate the impacts and how we can contend with this historic drought.” Governor Abigail Spanberger

Currently, rainfall is about 7.8 inches below average in Virginia. The Roanoke Drought Evaluation Region has only received 57% of the rain that is normal for this time of year.

Currently, mandatory non-essential water use restrictions are not in effect. However, they may be required in the future. This includes the following:

Irrigation of lawns, gardens, and landscape materials;

Irrigation of golf courses;

Irrigation of athletic fields;

Washing of paved surfaces, including streets, roads, sidewalks, driveways, garages, parking areas, tennis courts, and patios;

Washing or cleaning of mobile equipment, including automobiles, trucks, trailers, and boats, except washing of public safety or highway construction and maintenance vehicles as necessary to preserve the proper functioning and safe operation of the vehicle or washing of agricultural equipment for biosecurity;

Operation of ornamental fountains, artificial waterfalls, misting machines, and reflecting pools;

Filling and topping off outdoor swimming pools

To conserve water, Gov. Spanberger has encouraged Virginians to do the following:

Reduce lawn and garden watering schedules to alternating days, only watering between dusk and dawn

Turn off ornamental fountains

Limit washing of vehicles and paved surfaces unless addressing public health and safety

Limit filling of swimming pools

For more information on the drought status, click here.