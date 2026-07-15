Man arrested in Henry County following interstate child exploitation investigation

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested in Henry County on Friday following a child exploitation investigation, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said they, along with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina, began investigating a reported sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl that occurred in North Carolina on June 27. It was determined that the suspect and the victim had communicated via a social media messaging app, through which they arranged to meet. Investigators believe the suspect allegedly entered the victim’s residence in the early morning hours, was discovered, and then fled the scene.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said they soon identified 18-year-old Luis Angel Zuniga-Salgado as the suspect. Zuniga-Salgado was found to be a resident of Collinsville, Virginia.

As a result, Zuniga-Salgado was issued warrants for his arrest on the following charges out of North Carolina:

Statutory Rape of a Child Under 15 Years of Age (two counts)

First Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Second-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Law enforcement said the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina worked closely and soon arrested Zuniga-Salgado in Henry County on July 10 without incident. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office charged him with the following:

Possession of Child Pornography, First Offense

Possession of Child Pornography, Second or Subsequent Offense (six counts)

Zuniga-Salgado is now being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center pending extradition to North Carolina. Authorities have also advised that an immigration detainer has been lodged, according to law enforcement.

This incident is still under investigation by both sheriff’s offices.