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Local News

Man accused of killing Carroll County deputy denied bond, remains in custody

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

(Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – The man accused of killing a Carroll County deputy has been denied bond, according to Carroll County Commonwealth’s Attorney Roger Brooks.

Michael Puckett appeared Tuesday in Carroll County General District Court, facing several charges, including:

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  • Murder of a law enforcement officer
  • Attempted murder of a law enforcement officer
  • Two counts of assault firearm use in the commission of a felony
  • Possession or transportation of a firearm by a convicted violent felon
  • Possession of a taser, explosives, ammunition, and other weapons by a convicted felon

The charges stem from a May 29 incident, when a routine wellness check turned deadly. Carroll County deputies responded to a home on Fancy Gap Highway after a family member requested a check on Puckett. When deputies arrived and attempted to make contact, Puckett allegedly opened fire, fatally shooting Deputy Logan Utt and injuring another deputy.

A funeral service has been scheduled for Carroll County Deputy Logan Utt, who was tragically killed in the line of duty on May 29. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

The shooting sparked a multi-state manhunt, which ended with Puckett’s arrest on May 31 in Surry County, North Carolina, after he was spotted on a wildlife game camera.

On Tuesday, Carroll County General District Court Judge Robin Kegley denied Puckett’s request for bond, meaning he will remain in custody until his next court hearing.

Puckett has appealed the bond decision to Carroll County Circuit Court. The appeal is scheduled to be heard Wednesday, July 22, at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.