Dry pattern starting Wednesday!

This morning has just been delightful. Our temperatures are seasonable, but what really has made it feel so incredible is the low dewpoints. The abundant dry air makes it feel much cooler than the actual air temperature this morning.

Otherwise, when you look outside you may notice a bit of a haze in the region. That is all due to Northern Midwest and Canadian wildfire smoke being lofted into our atmosphere by the Jetstream.

Temperatures Current as of 9AM (WSLS 2026)

The smoke has left a light haze across the area, which makes for beautiful sunrise and sunsets, but is not so great for our air quality.

Smoke Current as of 9AM (WSLS 2026)

We are now at a moderate air quality level because of the wildfire smoke. Please be aware that if you are in the unusually sensitive groups that you may need to limit time outdoors or take precautions.

Air Quality (WSLS 2026)

Rain will come along to clear any remaining smoke by Friday, but the coverage won’t be as impressive as the weekend. Storms will be widely scattered both days this weekend, but it won’t be a washout by any means.