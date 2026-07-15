Roanoke Police Department seeking public’s assistance in locating wanted man
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department announced Wednesday that it was seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on multiple warrants.
According to RPD, Emmanuel Wyatt Clark currently has warrants for the following:
Burglary
Arson
Probation Violation
If you have any information regarding Clark’s whereabouts, please contact the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 344-8500.
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