Roanoke Police Department seeking public’s assistance in locating wanted man

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department announced Wednesday that it was seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on multiple warrants.

According to RPD, Emmanuel Wyatt Clark currently has warrants for the following:

Recommended Videos

Burglary

Arson

Probation Violation

If you have any information regarding Clark’s whereabouts, please contact the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 344-8500.