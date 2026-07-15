Virginia Department of Agriculture provides resource information for Virginia Farmers impacted by ongoing drought

Much of the Commonwealth is experiencing severe to extreme drought conditions due to the extended lack of rain and dropping water tables, according to the VDACS.

The drought continues to disrupt planting schedules, reduce crop yields, devastate pastures, and force emergency hay feeding.

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Gov. Abigail Spanberger encourages all Virginians to practice voluntary conservation and has detailed potential actions for some of the most impacted areas of the state. This includes a possible drought emergency for the Roanoke Drought Evaluation Region if conditions do not improve immediately.

To date, the United States Department of Agriculture has issued drought disaster designations for 77 Virginia Localities.

A USDA disaster designation allows emergency loans to be available to producers suffering losses in the primary designated locality as well as the localities that are contiguous to a primary locality. Provided eligibility requirements are met, the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) will assess each emergency loan application individually to consider specific circumstances and needs. Farmers in eligible localities have eight months from the date of disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans. For more information and to verify exact filing deadlines, farmers should contact their local USDA FSA office.

To help farmers determine if their locality has been issued a disaster designation and to provide other critical resource information, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has created a Disaster Recovery Resources for Farmers webpage. The new webpage also contains information on the recent USDA disaster designations for localities impacted by the late spring severe frost and freeze events.

The following counties and cities have received a USDA primary or contiguous drought disaster designation in 2026, including localities in our area:

Accomack County

Albemarle County

Alexandria (city)

Alleghany County

Amelia County

Amherst County

Appomattox County

Arlington County

Augusta County

Bath County

Bedford County

Bland County

Botetourt County

Bristol (city)

Brunswick County

Buchanan County

Buckingham County

Campbell County

Carroll County

Charlotte County

Charlottesville (city)

Craig County

Cumberland County

Danville (city)

Dinwiddie County

Emporia (city)

Fairfax County

Floyd County

Fluvanna County

Franklin (city)

Franklin County

Frederick County

Galax (city)

Giles County

Goochland County

Grayson County

Greene County

Greensville County

Halifax County

Henry County

Highland County

Isle of Wight County

King George County

Loudoun County

Louisa County

Lunenberg County

Lynchburg (city)

Martinsville (city)

Mecklenburg County

Nelson County

Nottoway County

Orange County

Patrick County

Pittsylvania County

Powhatan County

Prince Edward County

Prince George County

Prince William County

Pulaski County

Roanoke County

Rockbridge County

Rockingham County

Russell County

Scott County

Shenandoah County

Smyth County

Southampton County

Stafford County

Staunton (city)

Suffolk (city)

Surry County

Sussex County

Tazewell County

Washington County

Waynesboro (city)

Westmoreland County

Wythe County

Farmers should contact their local USDA FSA office for more information and to verify their exact filing date based on their locality’s date of disaster designation. Application rules can be complex when navigating multiple designations. For more information on available assistance programs and the application process, please visit the Virginia FSA State Office website at www.fsa.usda.gov/state-offices/Virginia.

FSA also has a variety of other disaster recovery programming available for impacted producers. Please visit www.fsa.usda.gov/resources/programs?assistance_type%5B0%5D=13 or contact your local FSA office for more information.