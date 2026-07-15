Spotted lanternflies reach peak season in Virginia — here’s how to fight back

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’ve noticed clusters of unfamiliar insects gathering on your patio, trees or the side of your home, you’re not imagining things. Spotted lanternflies are entering their peak adult season, and experts say now is the time to take action.

Invasive species spreads statewide

The bugs hatch in spring, but populations really surge by mid-July. Spotted lanternflies first appeared in Virginia in 2018 and have since spread across the state by hitching rides on cars, trailers and equipment.

“They’re now pretty much everywhere in Virginia,” said Dana Acimovic, a Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. “They love living on their primary host plant, which is tree of heaven.”

How lanternflies damage plants

Unlike many insects, spotted lanternflies don’t eat leaves or fruit — they feed by sucking sap directly from trees and plants. Grapes and fruit trees are among the plants most at risk, because repeated feeding weakens the plant and leaves it more vulnerable to disease, according to Acimovic.

What you can do right now

Acimovic says the steps homeowners can take are simple and immediate.

“If you see them, especially if you find eggs, just scratch them,” she said. “If you can step on adults, perfect.”

For longer-term prevention, experts recommend removing tree of heaven from your property whenever possible, since it is the lanternfly’s preferred host plant and eliminating it can reduce the insects’ foothold on your land.