Roanoke VIA Day School playground ribbon cutting for students with autism

ROANOKE, Va. – Over a year’s worth of fundraising has materialized into a new playground for the Roanoke VIA Day School.

Faculty call it an extension of the classroom with unique features geared towards autistic students.

The features include climbing equipment, a padded surface instead of mulch, but most importantly, according to Executive Director Leslie Palmer, it will foster possibilities.

“We see children climbing to the top for the very first time. After months of building that confidence. We see friends playing together; we see students practicing communication skills back and forth. Taking turns and celebrating each other’s successes; we see laughter, independence, and memories that will last a lifetime,” Palmer said.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was followed by snacks and ice cream for everyone to enjoy.