54-year-old woman dies in Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A 54-year-old woman died in a crash in Pittsylvania County over the weekend, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened around 9 p.m. Sunday on Waterlocked Road, just east of Smith Moutain Road. It wasn’t discovered until 10 p.m. when someone drove by. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

A 2002 Lincoln Towncar was going west on Waterlocked Road, which is a private drive, when the car ran off the right side of the road and hit a log.

State police identified the driver of the Lincoln as Lisa Evans of Danville. She was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where she later died.

Authorities say she was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.