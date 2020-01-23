What’s News Today: Crime reduction, Interstate 81

ROANOKE, Va. – A subcommittee of Lynchburg Task Force on the Future of Education meets today. The Talent Management Subcommittee will meet at 2 p.m. at the Central Virginia Governor's School.

Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline will hold two town hall meetings today in Southwest Virginia in an effort to find out what’s important to you. This morning, he will be in Lynchburg at American Legion Post 16 at 8 a.m. This evening at 5 p.m., Cline will be at VFW Post 1264 in Roanoke.

VDOT holds a public meeting today about building a roundabout in Franklin County. It would go at the intersection of Route 122 and Hardy Road. The change is meant to improve safety at the intersection. You can see the plans and give your thoughts tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Burnt Chimney Elementary School.

Roanoke County holds a community meeting about Hollins Area Projects. The Reimagine Hollins project aims to make the area more walkable, connected and an active community center over the next two decades. It covers 465 acres and is made up of more than 270 commercial and residential properties. Tonight’s meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Hollins Library.

The Roanoke Valley Transportation Planning Organization holds a public hearing about proposed changes to its long-range transportation plan. The plan must be updated in order to use federal money. The General Assembly has approved money to widen Interstate 81 in parts of Roanoke and Botetourt Counties.

The Lynchburg Public Library hosts an Essential Oils Workshop. A master herbalist will give a short lecture on the different uses. It starts at 4 p.m. at the library on Memorial Avenue.

Danville’s police chief will hold a news conference today to talk about crime reduction efforts. Scott Booth will talk about 2019 crime figures and highlight the changes that have contributed to a reduction in crime.