WATCH: Police dashcam footage shows Del. Chris Hurst traffic stop

Hurst was pulled over at about 2 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2020

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – This video shows Del. Chris Hurst being pulled over by an officer at about 2 a.m. on the US-460 overpass between the downtown Christiansburg and Peppers Ferry Road exits.

During the stop, authorities said Hurst’s blood alcohol concentration came in at .085%, above the 0.80% legal limit.

Click here for more information about the traffic stop.

We have edited out a portion of the audio of the video because it contained private medical information.

