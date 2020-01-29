WATCH: Police dashcam footage shows Del. Chris Hurst traffic stop
Hurst was pulled over at about 2 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2020
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – This video shows Del. Chris Hurst being pulled over by an officer at about 2 a.m. on the US-460 overpass between the downtown Christiansburg and Peppers Ferry Road exits.
During the stop, authorities said Hurst’s blood alcohol concentration came in at .085%, above the 0.80% legal limit.
Click here for more information about the traffic stop.
We have edited out a portion of the audio of the video because it contained private medical information.
