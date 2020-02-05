Wind chimes bring music to life in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Chimes Roanoke presented by ValleyStar Credit Union is a new interactive art exhibit where music comes to life.

The free exhibit features more than 30 lights and eight speakers that are fueled by the chimes’ movements.

Located at Market Square, Chimes Roanoke is open to the public until Feb. 29. Hours are the same as the Market Square; open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.