Buena Vista schools closed due to sickness

BUENA VISTA, Va. – A “nasty flu season” has shut down Buena Vista City Public Schools for the rest of the week, according to superintendent John Keeler.

Keeler released a statement Wednesday afternoon that said school officials would use Thursday and Friday to clean classrooms and buses before school reopens on Monday.

Below is the full statement:

"Dear Buena Vista City Public Schools Family,

As you are aware, we are in the middle of a nasty flu season, along with stomach viruses, strep throat, and colds. The number of sick students have reached a point where I feel that we need to close school for all students on Thursday, February 6th and Friday, February 7th, 2020.

We will use this time as a staff to again clean our schools and buses so that we can reopen Monday, February 10th, 2020 at the regular starting time. This also gives our sick students and staff four days (Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) to hopefully recuperate from their sicknesses and return to school.

I appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through this ordeal together and hopefully get back to school healthy again.

Thank you,

John Keeler."