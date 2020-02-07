‘It’s crazy’: Third-highest crest ever expected for Dan River in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – The Dan River was roaring Friday, on pace for its third-highest crest since 1996.

Just after 4 p.m., the Dan River water level was at 26.55 feet. The moderate flood stage is 26 feet, according to Danville city officials.

The river is currently projected to crest overnight Friday into Saturday at 27.4 feet.

“The last time I saw it this high was when (Tropical Storm) Michael came through," Danville resident Adontae Nibblett said. "Seeing it like this again, it’s crazy what rain can do.”

Nibblett stopped by the YMCA on his way to work to take some pictures and video of the river.

“I just think it is what it is. It’s God’s work. You can’t interfere with that," Nibblett said.

Kevin Chappelle, on the other hand, would like to see some effort made to try to prevent flooding along the Riverwalk Trail near the YMCA.

“I wish they could place some type of barrier," he said.

He said the flooding is a religious experience.

“The fear of God, you’re looking at it right now. It’s truly amazing," Chappelle said.

Just down the road, almost within eyesight of the YMCA, Danville firefighters and crews with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management were busy putting up a boom around two fuel tanks in the flooded parking lot of Danville Towing.

“We had an odor complaint, a fuel oil smell, so we came out here to investigate it. We found two oil tanks, used to fill vehicles and some of the tow trucks, that had turned over. They had floated and turned over," Danville EMA Director Tim Duffer said.

Some of the fuel is expected to go into the river when the water recedes, but how much fuel was unknown Friday.