Virginia House passes bill that bans phones while driving, open containers of alcohol in cars and more

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia House passed HB1414 on Monday, which will change a number of laws related to transportation funding, revenue sources, construction and safety programs.

Supporters of the bill say all of that translates to safer, less congested roads around the state. The bill passed 56-42.

Some measures include:

Making it illegal to possess an open container of alcohol in a car

Increasing the gas tax

Lowering the cost of vehicle registration

Banning handheld phones while driving

Requiring all passengers to wear seat belts and making failure to wear a seat belt a primary offense

House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, who introduced the bill, said the bill “works to ensure our constituents can go to work and get home as quickly and safely as possible.”

“In November, voters overwhelmingly demanded this General Assembly session be focused on good governance where we pass bold, long-lasting lasting reforms that improve their everyday lives. The landmark transportation modernization legislation passed by the House today delivers on that mandate,” said Filler-Corn.

The bill still needs to be passed by the state Senate. Read more about the bill and the bill in its entirety here.