Iron and Ale Bistro brings new flavor to River Ridge Mall’s center court

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new restaurant is adding flavor to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall.

Iron and Ale Bistro, well known on Cornerstone Street, opened Monday at it’s new mall location.

This comes as the mall is in the process of making renovations around the mall.

The bistro will offer pub-style food with sandwiches, wraps and drinks.

Employees said while it was supposed to open in December, they are happy to serve customers now after a seven-month process of preparing.

“The same amount of love that we show at the tap and table we’re going to show here. So we’re really excited to see what comes from this,” marketing manager Anthony Meyers said.

Officials tell us the bistros hours are the same as the mall and bar hours may be extended depending on customers.