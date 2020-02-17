Two dead after house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Authorities say two people are dead after a house fire in Danville.

Crews responded to a reported fire at 18 Oakland Ave. just before 4 a.m. on Monday.

When crews arrived, they found the house fully involved and were not able to enter the home.

Two victims were found dead once crews were able to enter the home and were taken to the medical examiner’s office for identification.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.