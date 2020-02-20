Altavista man arrested for alleged counterfeiting

ALTAVISTA,Va. – An Altavista man is facing counterfeit charges after authorities say he forged bills earlier this week.

Authorities say 42-year-old Thomas Weeks was arrested Thursday for forging bills. He was arrested in relation to an incident that happened on Tuesday in the 900 block of Main Street in Altavista.

Weeks was taken tot he Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Rustburg and put under a $1,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call 434-369-7425.