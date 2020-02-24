Roanoke mother shares story of sons’ deaths in a house fire on national TV

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A local mother appeared on the Tamron Hall Show Monday, talking about grief, loss and how to live a happy and fulfilled life even after tragedy.

Lindsay and Tom McKinnon lost their two sons in a Roanoke County house fire in 2016.

The McKinnons now have a 20-month-old daughter, who also appeared on the show Monday.

While on the show, Lindsay talked about grief and loss and how to do it in a way that nourishes the soul, helps her move forward and find joy, direction and meaning again.

2 Parents Detail Unimaginable Loss Charles Johnson and Lindsay McKinnon join us to share how they lost some of their loved ones in heartbreaking ways. Listen to the ways they processed their grief and how they grew from the pain… Posted by Tamron Hall Show on Monday, February 24, 2020

“They’re here. They’ve always been here. They will always be here," McKinnon said of her sons, patting her heart. "They’re in every single life that they ever touched, and I think that’s part of living their legacy.”

Since the fire, the family has worked to educate people about fire safety.