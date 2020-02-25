Roanoke’s River’s Edge North development ahead of schedule

ROANOKE, Va. – Work to develop a popular Roanoke park is ahead of schedule.

The parking lot has been paved, tennis courts have been added, and the new fields have been seeded at River’s Edge North Park.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department’s goal is to have the park ready to use for the Ironman race in June.

The focus as of Tuesday was on getting electricity to the park.

“What you see behind me is a 12-foot tall concrete elevated platform that’s going to house a new transformer from AEP, which will drive and power the whole park," Roanoke Parks and Recreation Planning and Development Administrator Donnie Underwood said. "Once that’s completed, AEP will bring in the transformer and we’ll light it all up. That shouldn’t take more than 30 days from now.”

After that, a final layer of asphalt will be put down and any remaining seeding will be done.