Carilion pays tribute to Dr. Seuss with celebration of Reach Out and Read program

ROANOKE, Va. – Monday is Read Across America Day and a Roanoke hospital is working to inspire children while celebrating a beloved author.

Carilion celebrated the 15th anniversary of its Reach Out and Read program and Dr. Seuss’s birthday on Monday, so staff members dressed up as some of the author’s iconic characters.

The program provides books to children from 6 months to 5 years old whenever they come in for a checkup.

“We celebrate, as you can see, by having a birthday party and having an all-day reading session. We have different people come in and read throughout the day. It helps to support and tell everybody how important it is that children receive books and learn how to read," said Carilion Children’s Chairwoman Dr. Kim Dunsmore.

The Reach Out and Read program has given away over 50,000 books since it began.