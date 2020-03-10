Liberty University cancels all upcoming university-sponsored international travel

LYNCHBURG, Va. – There will be no Liberty University-sponsored international travel during the upcoming spring and summer semesters.

The university announced its decision on Tuesday, which was made based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control earlier this month in response to the coronavirus.

Payments for university-sponsored travel for the spring and summer made through LU Send will be refunded, according to the university.

The university will work with students to “arrange for completion of coursework through alternative means."