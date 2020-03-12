55ºF

Local News

Campaign to boost tourism in Virginia’s Blue Ridge proving successful

Campaign is largest of its kind for Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge

Colter Anstaett, Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – A marketing campaign meant to bring people to Southwest Virginia is proving to be very successful.

The Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge “Be A Trailsetter” initiative was launched nearly a year ago.

It includes a promotional video highlighting much of what the area has to offer.

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge President Landon Howard says hotels in the area are a good indicator of just how successful the campaign has been.

“Our popularity as a destination is really growing," Howard said. "We can see that with the number of rooms that are sold, the hotel revenues that are up, especially in the first quarter of the calendar year. We see noting but positives coming down the road.”

The campaign is expected to continue through the end of the year.

A man and child are seen playing near a creek in Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge Be A Trailsetter campaign video. (WSLS)

