'Super exciting’: Contestant on 'The Voice’ has ties to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va – A contestant on NBC’s “The Voice” has ties to the local area.

Jonathan Mullen is from Lynchburg and you may have seen him on “The Voice” Monday night.

The 32-year-old was chosen to be on Blake Shelton’s team.

Mullen graduated from E.C. Glass High School in 2005. 10 News spoke with his former choral director, Nancy Valk-Stalcup.

Valk-Stalcup said she chose him to be one of the first members in the “Aca’fella’s” singing group, where he sang in many ranges, including baritone.

“Just to hear his voice again. It was truly amazing. I was just so thrilled when he got a chair change and he ended up on a team. So that was super exciting,” Valk-Stalcup said.

Valk-Stalcup said Mullen frequently visits the Hill City to sing for her choir students.