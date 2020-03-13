Carilion Clinic implements new restrictions in response to coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Clinic announced changes to its visitor policies that will go into effect at 8 a.m. on Friday.

In response to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Carilion is introducing the following restrictions:

Main entrances to all Carilion hospitals will remain open. All other entrances will be closed. Here’s a map outlining entrances that remain open.

No visitors under the age of 18 will be permitted onsite.

No visitors will be permitted for inpatient psychiatric and behavioral health patients due to the communal nature of the visiting areas on those units.

Patients will be limited to one visitor, excluding pediatric patients who are able to have up to two visitors.

Visitors with flu-like symptoms (cough, congestion, runny nose, fever, etc.), must refrain from visiting patients at the hospital.

Carilion officials say the above measures act as ‘social distancing’ and will help minimize the spread of germs. They’re also recommending alternative ways for doctors to connect with patients like FaceTime and Skype.

The restrictions are in effect at the following Carilion hospitals:

Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital

Carilion Giles Community Hospital

Carilion New River Valley Medical Center

Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital

Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital

To read more about Carilion’s response to COVID-19, click here.