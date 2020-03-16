Regal closing all its theaters to prevent coronavirus spread

ROANOKE, Va. – Regal will be closing all of its theaters, starting Tuesday, until further notice.

The theater chain announced its decision on Monday as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Any time, at any Regal, it’s our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and guests,” stated Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld CEO. “At this time, we have made the difficult decision to close our theatres. We value our movie-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving them again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters. The Cineworld Group and Regal Theatres are strong, standing on solid ground and our continued goal is to be The Best Place to Watch a Movie!”

Regal is a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group.