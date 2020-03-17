Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with traditional Irish dance basics

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Virginia Today reporter Megan Woods is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day like they did centuries ago with Irish dance.

Lisa’s School of Performing Arts in Wytheville offer Irish dance classes for beginner and intermediate dancers of all ages.

One of the studio’s Irish dance teachers spent the morning with 10 News reporter Megan Woods explaining the significance this traditional footwork plays in St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, showing us her moves, and teaching Megan a few along the way.

Lisa’s School of Performing Arts is closed for the next couple of weeks due to Coronavirus but if you’re interested in taking a class when they open, click here.