How those struggling with addiction can still receive help while social distancing

ROANOKE, Va. – Social distancing during as the coronavirus spreads across Virginia and the country is difficult for everyone, but it can be especially hard for the recovery community.

Addiction is already an isolating disease and experts said recovery requires a lot of connection.

Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare is trying to keep groups up and running as long as possible, but practicing social distancing and questioning every guest who comes in about their health.

If they do have to cancel groups, they'll move meetings to videoconferencing and over the phone to make sure people don't lose contact.

"It is very important for someone in addiction not to be left alone, especially in early recovery and not to be without any sort of support or anybody that they can reach out to," said Patricia Spangler, Project LINK manager at Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare.

You can call Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare’s Substance Abuse Recovery Support Warm Line at 540-655-3213 for help Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to find more resources for help with addiction recovery.