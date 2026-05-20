Cold front brings storms to our region

It is yet another day of well-above-average temperatures across the East Coast, stretching into the 90s again.

today

It is already warm outside and will jump into the 80s by 10 a.m., with our hottest conditions coming around 4 p.m.

Temperatures seem to cool off relatively quickly as we creep toward nightfall; this is due to an approaching cold front that will bring a big change for Thursday.

temps

The cold front is expected to arrive around dinner time on Wednesday evening. With this, isolated storms are expected, some of which could be severe.

These cells have the potential to have damaging winds and produce hail, so make sure you stay weather aware!

wed 5p

These showers and thunderstorms will last through the night, with another spread-out round coming around 9 pm.

wed 9p

By roughly 2 am tonight, most of the rain will be done and we will be left with some thick cloud cover; but this dry spell is temporary for more showers come Thursday.

thu 2a

Storms are not the only thing we will see from this frontal passage, temperatures will also go back to more of a normal.

Highs will return into the 70s, with Friday being the exception.

Thursday

Friday the temperatures will temporarily drop into the 60s, but are anticipated to spring back up into the 70s in time for Memorial Day weekend.

There are lots of weathermakers on the way, most days having the most likelihood of having afternoon thunderstorms with accompanying scattered showers throughout.