Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - May 20, 2026

VIRGINIA – Drivers nationwide are still feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices continue to fluctuate. 10 News is working for you to break down what drivers can expect across the region.

As of Wednesday, May 20, the AAA states that the average price for regular gasoline in Virginia is $4.309 per gallon. Premium averages $5.136 per gallon, while diesel averages $5.541 per gallon.

In our region, some of the highest gas prices are still in Botetourt, Highland and Nelson counties, where drivers are paying $4.33, $4.499, and $4.431 per gallon for regular gas, respectively.

However, there are still some deals throughout Virginia to keep on your radar.

According to GasBuddy:

In Roanoke, the Sheetz at 3353 Orange Avenue has regular gas at $3.98 per gallon, premium at $3.78, and diesel at $5.05. Additionally, GasBuddy shows that the BP on Williamson Road, the Kroger on Hardy Road and the BJ’s on Hershberger Road all have regular gas for $3.99 per gallon. Walmart on Dale Avenue has Super for $4.19.

Traveling to the Southside area, GasBuddy is reporting regular gas for $3.87 per gallon, premium for $4.69, and diesel for $4.98 at the Sam’s Club at 215 Piedmont Pl in Danville.

Lynchburg drivers can get regular gas for $3.97, premium for $4.77 and diesel for $4.89 at Sam’s Club on Wards Road. And remember, you have to be a member to take advantage of these prices. You can also save money at the Sheetz on Wards Road, where regular gas is $4.04.

Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint war against Iran on Feb. 28, the cost of crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has spiked and swung rapidly. That’s because the conflict has caused deep supply chain disruptions and cuts from major oil producers across the Middle East.