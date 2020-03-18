The Greenbrier closing until mid-April amid coronavirus concerns
‘The health and safety of our guests and Team Members is our top priority’
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. – The Greenbrier is shutting its doors for nearly a month, beginning Thursday.
The West Virginia resort announced the closure on Wednesday evening, citing advice of both state and national government and health officials.
The Greenbrier will suspend operations beginning Thursday at 12 p.m. and plans to resume normal operations on Friday, April 17 at 11 a.m.
The health and safety of our guests and Team Members is our top priority, and this move is critical to ensure the well-being of all involved. We appreciate the continued loyalty and understanding of our valued guests, and we look forward to welcoming them back when our doors reopen soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by COVID-19.The Greenbrier
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.