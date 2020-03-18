55ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

55ºF

Local News

The Greenbrier closing until mid-April amid coronavirus concerns

‘The health and safety of our guests and Team Members is our top priority’

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: The Greenbrier, West Virginia, Coronavirus
The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia on April 21, 2018.
The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia on April 21, 2018. (WSLS 10)

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. – The Greenbrier is shutting its doors for nearly a month, beginning Thursday.

The West Virginia resort announced the closure on Wednesday evening, citing advice of both state and national government and health officials.

The Greenbrier will suspend operations beginning Thursday at 12 p.m. and plans to resume normal operations on Friday, April 17 at 11 a.m.

The health and safety of our guests and Team Members is our top priority, and this move is critical to ensure the well-being of all involved. We appreciate the continued loyalty and understanding of our valued guests, and we look forward to welcoming them back when our doors reopen soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by COVID-19.The Greenbrier

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: