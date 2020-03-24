One hospitalized, suspect wanted after shooting at Roanoke County apartment complex

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities say they are searching for a suspect after a shooting at a Roanoke County apartment complex sent one person to a hospital.

According to police, the incident happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday at Copper Croft Apartments at 4333 Electric Road when they got a call for a disturbance with weapons.

Before officers arrived, they say the call was upgraded to a shooting call after one person was shot in the leg. Once officers arrived, the victim was treated and taken to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect drove away from the scene in a possible silver sedan or an AUDI before officers say they could arrive.