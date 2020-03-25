Dr Pepper Park launching online concert series

ROANOKE, Va. – Large social events may not be allowed right now, but that’s not stopping one local park from giving people an opportunity to rock out.

The Dr Pepper Park “Rock to the Rescue” online concert series will begin Wednesday.

Last weekend, performances by four bands were filmed at the park.

The first performance by The Odd Fellows starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Donations are also being accepted to help businesses in downtown Roanoke impacted by the coronavirus.

Park president Waynette Anderson said a lot of people are excited about the concert series.

“They’re very, very excited to have something to look forward to each week and to stay socially connected," Said Anderson. “Since we’re all having to social distance, we think it’s very important to stay connected socially and music can be so healing.”

To watch the concerts, click here or watch the YouTube video below.