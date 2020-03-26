Pittsylvania Pet Center begins drive-thru pet food pantry

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania Pet Center is trying to keep those struggling financially together with their pets.

The animal shelter started a drive-thru pet food pantry on Thursday, which will be open weekly on Thursdays from 1-4 p.m.

To get food, you’ll need proof you live in Pittsylvania County.

Shelter employees said 500 pounds of dog food and 100 pounds of cat food were given away Thursday.

To donate food to the shelter, click here.