Suspect in custody after Botetourt County deputy-involved shooting

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A person was hospitalized and will face charges after shooting at Botetourt County deputies on Friday.

Just after 10 a.m., the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a “suspicious person” in the woods near Apple Orchard Falls.

The Sheriff’s Office told 10 News that it isn’t clear why the caller deemed the person “suspicious," but when a deputy arrived, the person appeared to be “sick” so the deputy kept a distance from them.

The deputy found a car in a ditch and a pull cart nearby that had household goods on it, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy called for backup when they found an empty gun holster. They said as backup was arriving to the scene, the person pulled out a gun and shot at the deputies. The deputies returned fire.

The suspect ran but a group of officers eventually found them and took them into custody, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Virginia State Police assisted with the search. The Sheriff’s Office didn’t say that the suspect was shot, but did confirm the suspect was hurt and will be taken to a hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office did not comment on what charges this person will be facing.