Texas Roadhouse restaurants now selling ready-to-grill steaks

ROANOKE, Va. – Some people are having trouble finding meat at the grocery store and Texas Roadhouse is hoping to provide an answer.

The restaurant chain is now selling ready-to-grill steaks directly to the public. Each kit contains meat, seasonings and cooking directions.

“The decision to sell steaks was based on demand from guests. Restaurants are a vital part of our nation’s food supply and we’re stepping in where we can to help fill any gaps,” said the company’s Vice President of Communications Travis Doster.

A variety of cuts are available, including Ribeye, New York Strip, and Sirloin. Pork Chops will also be available for purchase.

For more details and availability, call your local Texas Roadhouse.

If you’d rather not cook your own meal, but have something ready to eat, the restaurant chain is also offering Curbside To-Go service and Family Value Packs, which allow guests to pick up food, without leaving their cars.

Family Value Pack, dinners-for-four, start at $19.99 and include a choice of entrée, a large salad, four side dishes and of coures, those fresh baked rolls and honey cinnamon butter.

Entrée options include cheeseburgers, grilled chicken, chicken critters, pulled pork, beef tips, sirloin steaks and ribs.

Orders can be placed online, through the website or app, or by phone.