ROANOKE, Va. – Texas Roadhouse CEO will not be getting his normal paycheck for the rest of the year.

MartketWatch is reporting that W. Kent Taylor will forgo his base salary and bonus until Jan. 7, 2021.

Rather than go to him, that money will be used to pay front-line workers.

Taylor made $1.3 million in salary and bonuses in 2018, according to salary.com.