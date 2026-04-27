Hoda Kotb visits Virginia Tech: Students help shape her new wellness app, Joy 101

Hoda Kotb was back on the Virginia Tech campus — and students say they got a front-row seat to a real product launch as they tested her new wellness app, Joy 101.

Hoda Kotb was back on the Virginia Tech campus — and students say they got a front-row seat to a real product launch as they tested her new wellness app, Joy 101. (WSLS)

Blacksburg – Former “Today” show co-anchor Hoda Kotb returned to Virginia Tech Monday, revisiting the campus where she studied journalism and meeting with students who have been testing her new wellness app, Joy 101.

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Watch WSLS 10’s original story featuring students here.

It was a warm homecoming for Kotb, saying seeing familiar spots around campus brought back memories from her college years.

“It was great. I mean, I literally rolled in yesterday and I was like, wait, I saw the drill field, I saw all this stuff that just gave me this warm and fuzzy feeling. We walked by the duck pond, my sister and I, my niece is here, she’s a freshman, so we walked together. It was beautiful to be able to share it with her and to remember all the good old times,” Kotb said.

The trip wasn’t only nostalgic. Kotb has been working with Virginia Tech students who used the Joy 101 platform as part of coursework, providing feedback as the app prepares for a wider rollout.

Hoda Kotb poses with Faculty at Virginia Tech. (WSLS)

Kotb said her goal is simple: to help people feel better — and she credited the students for offering honest reactions as they tried the app. Monday was their opportunity to meet with Kotb face-to-face and share their experience with Joy 101.

Hoda Kotb poses with Virginia Tech Students during visit. (WSLS)

“She’s kind of someone that you really just look up to on the TV screen and the fact that she’s also coming here today is really mind boggling,” said VT senior Emma Roshioru.

Students in the project like Roshioru described the experience as a unique opportunity to apply public relations skills to a real product launch, while also testing wellness practices featured in the app.

“It’s really awesome,” said VT Senior Emily Waters. " I feel like growing up, I’m sure both of us grew up watching her doing all this sort of stuff, and it’s really cool to not only be a part of something she’s trying to launch, but do work for it in a coursework setting."

Both students said it was a dream to be able to meet Hoda, especially during their senior year.

Kotb watched WSLS 10’s original story where students were featured talking about the app.

Hoda Kotb posed with 10 News Anchor Rachel Lucas and photographer Jordan Parham. (WSLS)

“Girl, first of all, I was so impressed to see our app on your show,” Kotb said during an interview with WSLS anchor Rachel Lucas. “I was very excited, and I’m so thrilled that the kids here at Virginia Tech are trying it out. And, I mean, my whole goal is, like, to try to make people feel better. These kids are so on it. They are so top-drawer, so watching how they are with this app, and also, they’re giving me great feedback. I mean, pluses and minuses, and I love it. I just think it’s such a great group.”

Hoda Kotb poses with Communications students at Virginia Tech who tested out her new wellness app Joy 101. (WSLS)

Kotb also took time to meet students in person, posing for photos and talking with those who participated.

Learn more about the app: https://www.joy101.com/