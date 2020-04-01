Hillsville Elementary School staff record fun song for students

A song to remind families about being healthy while having a little fun.

Hillsville Elementary School principal Samantha Reed wrote and sang the song to “Cups”, a popular song that was part of the movie Pitch Perfect.

Reed says they wanted to remind students and families to follow guidelines to stay healthy.

The school’s assistant principal, secretaries and nurse joined in for the recording.

“We have done songs like this before (snow day songs, SOL videos) for our students and families to enjoy,” said Reed. “This video was intended to share a message with our students and families to follow guidelines from the CDC and VDH. We are hoping to promote a healthy environment so we can see our students soon. Plus, a little comic relief during such a stressful time is always fun.”

Here are the lyrics Reed wrote:

We're all stuck at home, schools are closed.

Coronavirus all around.

Social distancing isn't all that fun,

But it helps keep us safe and healthy.

Stay at home. Stay at home.

Don't go out, please stay at home.

Wash your hands, stay away from your friends who want to play.

Follow the rules and stay at home.

Stay at home. Stay at home.

Don't go out, please stay at home.

Wash your hands, stay away from your friends who want to play.

Follow the rules and stay at home.

We're all stuck at home, schools are closed.

For the rest of the year.

It's not fair, it's not fun, it's not how we want

To spend the rest of this year.

But while you're home, while you're home.

Do your work while you are home.

Go outside, wash your hands, brush your teeth, go to bed.

Listen to your parents while you're home.

While you're home, while you're home.

Do your work while you are home.

Go outside, wash your hands, brush your teeth, go to bed.

Listen to your parents while you're home.

Cause we miss you at school

We don't know what to do

We are cleaning, we are teaching, we are feeding all our kids.

We sure miss you while you're home.

Cause we miss you at school

We don't know what to do

We are cleaning, we are teaching, we are feeding all our kids.

We sure miss you while you’re home.